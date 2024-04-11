Juventus has been closely monitoring Mario Hermoso throughout this season, with the Bianconeri eyeing a potential move to sign the defender in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Hermoso, whose contract with Atletico Madrid is nearing its end, appears to be on the verge of leaving the Spanish club, as talks regarding a contract extension have stalled.

This situation has provided Juventus, along with other interested clubs, an opportunity to secure his services at the conclusion of the season.

Recognised as one of Atletico’s standout performers for several seasons, Hermoso would undoubtedly be a significant addition to the Juventus squad if they manage to acquire him.

However, despite being included in a shortlist of targets alongside other players, recent reports from Calciomercato suggest that Juventus turned down the opportunity to sign Hermoso when it was presented to them.

According to the report, Juventus decided against pursuing Hermoso due to concerns regarding his age, opting instead to target a much younger player for the position.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso will be 29 in June and we will have to find a new replacement for him within three seasons.

The smart thing to do is to sign a younger player who can stay in the group for a longer time.