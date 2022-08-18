Juventus was so keen to make some money from Manchester United that they offered another midfielder to the English club after their move for Adrien Rabiot broke down.

The Bianconeri had secured an agreement on a transfer fee for the sale of Rabiot to the Red Devils and it allowed them to negotiate personal terms with the midfielder.

With fingers crossed, Juve had hoped the Frenchman would agree to a deal to move to England.

However, that never happened, and United informed the Bianconeri that they could not reach an agreement on personal terms.

Tuttomercatoweb reports Juve then offered them a chance to sign Weston McKennie, but the Red Devils had no interest in him, and they turned it down.

Juve FC Says

The money from Rabiot’s sale would have gone a long way in helping us bring Leandro Paredes to the club.

The collapse of this deal means we could be stuck with most of the same midfielders that struggled last season.

Arthur cannot find a buyer, and Rabiot wants to run down his contract.

It would be hard for us to bring Paredes in, but there are a few more days left before the window closes, and someone could still leave.