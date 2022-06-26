Juventus offered opportunity to sign world’s most expensive player

Juventus are claimed to have been offered the chance to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Old Lady are currently on the lookout for attacking options this summer, with both Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala ‘s departures leaving us short up front.

One who would undoubtedly be a massive signing is Neymar, who has proven to be amongst the best players in the world since joining Barcelona back in 2013, and would be hugely exciting to see him lining up alongside two of the most exciting forwards in Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

It remains to be seen if we can meet the financial demands of the deal given his exorbitant salary, but with PSG keen to offload him they could well be willing to pay part of his wage in order to get him through the door.

Despite scoring 100 goals in 144 outings for PSG, AS reports that he has been offered to Juve, and that the player’s representatives have already discussed a mve with Juve ahead of a possible move.

Our efforts to land him could well be boosted by the tax laws which are very favourable for foreign players, and his arrival alongside Paul Pogba would be a huge statement of intent not only for the Italian division, but for the rest of Europe as well.

Will Juve be able to pull out all the stops to land Neymar?

Patrick