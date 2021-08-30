Juventus offered player that Barcelona have only just signed

Juventus is being linked with a move for Sergio Aguero in these last days of the transfer window as they look to replace the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain left them to return to Manchester United at the weekend and they struggled for a goal in their match against Empoli on Saturday.

The Bianconeri need goals and their 1-0 loss at the weekend showed what they will miss now that Ronaldo is gone.

He scored 101 goals in 134 appearances for them and those are numbers that will be hard to find now.

Massimiliano Allegri has secured the return of Moise Kean, but the Everton flop alone will hardly fill the gap left behind by Ronaldo, so they have been linked with a move for other strikers.

Tuttosport via Football Italia claims that they have now been offered Aguero, but the Argentinian is currently nursing an injury and he hasn’t even started playing for Barca yet.

The report also claims that they have an eye on Mauro Icardi, but the striker is keen on remaining in Paris if Kylian Mbappe leaves PSG for Real Madrid in the last days of the transfer window.

It would be interesting to see if Juve can sign another striker before the window shuts