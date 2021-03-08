Juventus offered Premier League striker, here is their response

Juventus is one of three teams that have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette, according to Calciomercato.

The Frenchman will enter the last year of his current deal at the English side in the summer and talks of a new deal have been progressing slowly.

The report says he has been in talks with the club over an extension, however, his first choice is to try a new destination.

With that in mind, his representatives have been shopping him around and they have offered him to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juve.

The Bianconeri need another striker as they continue to rely on only Alvaro Morata.

They targeted some of the best in Europe in the last transfer window, but they ultimately didn’t sign anyone.

Time will tell if that decision was the best, but for now, they are already looking like a team that needs more goalscorers.

The report says they have offered Juve the chance to sign him for cheap in the summer, but the Bianconeri have decided that now isn’t the best time to make that kind of decision.

The champions are struggling in the title race and they are also on the verge of getting knocked out of the Champions League. Their focus now is to rescue their season.