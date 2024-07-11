Joao Cancelo has been offered to Juventus as he remains unsettled at Manchester City.

Cancelo has spent the last 18 months on loan at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, and he is still not in the plans of Pep Guardiola.

The City manager is more than happy for him to leave the club this summer, and Cancelo is in search of a new home.

Several clubs are interested in him, and his agent is offering him around. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he has been offered to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign him again. However, they might struggle with the financial conditions to make the deal happen.

Cancelo currently earns 6 million euros at City, but Juve cannot pay more than 4.5 million euros per season.

Additionally, they would need to spend around 25 million euros to sign him from City and might not be able to afford that this summer.

The report claims Juve wants to sign him on an initial loan deal before making the transfer permanent for a fee.

Juve FC Says

Cancelo could be a good signing for us, but he costs too much, and we must wait to see if he will be effective under Thiago Motta before making a move.