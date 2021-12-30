Juventus offered unsettled ace by Premier League giants

Juventus has been offered Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign on a permanent transfer next month.

The Bianconeri need a new attacker to score more goals for them, and Arsenal has banished Aubameyang from their first team for disciplinary reasons.

His attitude might not be the best, but the former Borussia Dortmund striker is one of the finest in Europe and could help Juve end this season well.

Calciomercato says he has been offered to them, but the Bianconeri are not very comfortable with his current salary.

The Gabon star is the highest earner at Arsenal, and his £350k a week salary might be too much for the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Auba is one of the best strikers we can get as we try to end this season well, but signing him is tricky.

The Gunners are looking to offload a problematic player, but Juve has no room for an experienced player with a questionable attitude.

The best thing would be to take him on loan for six months and watch him before committing to a permanent transfer.

If Arsenal agrees to this, then the Bianconeri can try to sign him, otherwise, he is not exactly worth it.

We can manage our current options and add a top striker like Dusan Vlahovic to our squad in the summer.