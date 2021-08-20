Juventus offering to make Dybala captain in two years as an agreement draws near

Juventus and Paulo Dybala are close to reaching an agreement over a new deal that would see him commit his future to the club for the next four years.

The Argentinian attacker has been discussing a new deal with the club for the last year as he has entered the last 11 months of his current contract.

The Bianconeri and the player remain keen to continue their relationship, but they have been struggling to agree on the terms.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims that Juve is looking to hand him a new four-year deal worth 8m euros per season and the promise of making him the club captain within two years.

The Argentinian is part of the leadership group at the club and has captained them in some matches.

He would be interested in that idea and will want to commit his future to the club because of it. However, the report insists that he wants a deal worth 10m euros per season at least.

His agent, Jorge Antun, has been pushing for that, but the Bianconeri don’t want to reach that high and will instead incentivise the deal with some bonuses to reach an agreed figure.