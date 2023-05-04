Juventus offers 25m euros for their long-term target

Juventus has been long-term admirers of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and is now looking to get their man in the summer.

The midfielder wILL be out of contract at Lazio at the end of next season and has not signed an extension with them yet.

This makes him one player who can leave the club at the end of this campaign instead of the summer of 2024 as a free agent.

Juve hopes he joins them and has been working on the deal.

SMS has assured Lazio he would not leave as a free agent and wants them to collect a fee when he departs.

This has encouraged Juve and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they have tabled a bid worth 25m euros for his signature.

With a year left on his current deal, Lazio is still insisting on collecting around 40m euros, but they will hardly get that much money from his departure.

Juve FC Says

SMS is a superb player to add to our squad, but we must only sign him for the right fee.

Paying 25m euros for his signature is fair and we are only going that high because he has other suitors who will gladly meet that amount.