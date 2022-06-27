Juventus is pushing on in their bid to add Andrea Cambiaso to their squad this summer, and they are prepared to add a player in their offer.

Cambiaso was one of the finest left-backs in Italy last season, but he suffered relegation with Genoa.

Injuries limited his contributions to them in the campaign, and he is expected to join a top club in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri are not alone in the race to sign him, but La Repubblica, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims they will offer 5m euros plus a player in exchange to take him to Turin.

Although Genoa values him at 10m euros, the report insists they find Juve’s offer interesting, and they are considering it.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso did well in Serie A last season, and he has the potential to do even better in the future.

At Juve, he would play with much better players and a more successful manager. This should help him improve.

Alex Sandro seems to be on his way out of the Allianz Stadium, and Cambiaso might become this long-term replacement.

At 22, there is so much more to come from him, and Juve will benefit in the long-term if we sign him now.