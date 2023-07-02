Juventus offers McKennie to AC Milan in a swap deal for defender

It has been reported that Juventus is actively looking to offload Weston McKennie following his unsuccessful loan spell at Leeds United. McKennie is considered one of the underperforming signings made by Juventus in recent seasons, and coach Max Allegri is reportedly not interested in keeping him.

As Juventus aims to strengthen their squad while also reducing the number of surplus players, they have offered McKennie in a swap deal to AC Milan. The proposed deal would involve Juventus acquiring defender Pierre Kalulu from Milan in exchange for McKennie, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juventus has been monitoring Kalulu for some time and sees this as an opportune moment to secure his services. Meanwhile, AC Milan is also actively seeking to enhance their squad and may be open to considering the prospect of bringing in McKennie.

It remains to be seen whether both clubs will agree to the proposed swap deal, as negotiations and player evaluations are ongoing in the transfer market.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is a player we need to offload because the American has simply been too poor to remain on our books.

It would be great if Milan agrees to the swap deal, but we also need to explore other options to send him away before this transfer window closes.

If Kalulu is a player we really need, we can discuss a separate deal to add him to our squad.