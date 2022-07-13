Juventus has made Presnel Kimpembe one of their targets to replace Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman could leave them in this transfer window as Bayern Munich pushes to add him to their squad.

Having failed to convince him to sign a new contract, they are now ready to cash in on the former Ajax captain.

They have rejected Bayern’s initial offer for his signature, but the Germans are likely to return with a better one.

Juve is now planning for life without him, and Kimpembe could join them before this transfer window closes.

PSG wants a huge transfer fee before releasing the defender, but Juve wants to add a player to their bid.

Calciomercatoweb reports that the Bianconeri has offered the Ligue 1 champions the option of signing Moise Kean or Arthur Melo.

It remains unclear if they will accept, but Kean had a very good loan stint with them in 2020/2021.

Juve FC Says

Kimpembe is one of the finest French defenders around, and he is likely to do a great job at Juve.

He might not be the exact like-for-like replacement for De Ligt, but he is experienced and talented enough to help us remain the big boys of Italian football.