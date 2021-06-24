Juventus offers two more youngsters for Sassuolo to consider in Locatelli deal

Juventus held talks with Sassuolo over the transfer of Manuel Locatelli yesterday as they bid to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri remains the midfielder’s top choice to be his next club, however, his fine form in the Euros means several clubs want to sign him as well.

He looks set to leave Sassuolo this summer and Turin appears to be his most likely destination.

However, the Bianconeri will have to reach an agreement with Sassuolo to get their man.

Earlier reports indicated that Juve will add Radu Dragusin to their bid to land him this summer.

The Romanian is highly rated and looks a good option considering that several clubs want to sign him.

Dragusin is one of the budding youngsters in the Juventus youth system, but he isn’t the only one that the Bianconeri can offer.

Calciomercato reports that they offered even more players to Sassuolo to choose from when both clubs spoke about Locatelli yesterday.

The report says the Bianconeri gave them the choice of also getting Nicolò Fagioli and Felix Correia and they are evaluating moves for them.

The Green and Blacks now have three youngsters to choose from, but only one would be added to the deal.