Juventus remains keen on signing Jean-Clair Todibo this summer as the Bianconeri continue to bolster their squad.

They have already signed one player from Nice, with Khephren Thuram joining them from the Ligue 1 club.

This will smooth talks for Todibo, but it does not mean Nice will not ask for a good fee for his signature.

Thiago Motta wants to add the defender to his squad, and Nice is asking for 35 million euros.

The defender is also keen on the move, as he considers Juve the best destination for his next career step.

Juve does not want to spend that much to sign him, and the Bianconeri plan to include two youngsters in their offer.

Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri are willing to include Joseph Nonge and Tarik Muharemović as sweeteners in their bid.

Both youngsters currently play in their Next Gen team, and Juve believes they have the potential to become important players if given the chance.

Juve FC Says

Todibo will be a fine addition to our defence, but having signed Juan Cabal, we will still have a superb defence if we do not add him to the group.

Nice might want only cash, and because there is interest from other clubs, we might struggle to convince him by including these youngsters.