While waiting to sign Teun Koopmeiners, Juventus has some players to offload from their squad during this transfer window.

After adding new talents to their squad, the Bianconeri are now expected to sell some unwanted stars in the coming weeks.

Thiago Motta has already sidelined at least eight first-team regulars from the previous campaign, and these players are expected to leave the club soon.

One of the players excluded from the first team is Weston McKennie, and Juve insists that the American needs to leave soon.

McKennie missed the chance to move to Aston Villa in exchange for Douglas Luiz earlier in the summer and has not attracted many suitors since.

The Bianconeri are now looking for a new home for him, and a report on TuttoJuve claims that Juve offered him to Atalanta while discussing the signing of Koopmeiners.

However, the Bianconeri are not pursuing a swap deal, with the report adding that they have offered the American to La Dea in a completely separate transaction.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is not needed at the Allianz Stadium anymore, and we expect him to jump at any chance to leave us in the coming weeks.

With a year left on his contract, if he stays, he will lose ten months without serious action.