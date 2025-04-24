Juventus are reportedly making concrete steps in their attempts to sign Shakhtar Donetsk’s Georgiy Sudakov.

The attacking midfielder is a youth product of the Ukrainian club who has been a member of the first team since January 2021.

The 22-year-old’s mesmerising displays for club and country have earned him a plethora of suitors who have been chasing him over the past couple of years. And yet, he’s still plying his trade at Shakhtar.

Nevertheless, this is expected to change in the summer, with the interest in his services piquing once more.

But while several clubs will be keen to sign him, Juventus are looking to place themselves in pole position early on.

(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

According to English journalist Ben Jacobs, the Bianconeri have already tabled an official bid, as the club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is determined to lure his longtime transfer target to Turin.

“Exclusive: Juventus has made an official offer for Giorgiy Sudakov and are in direct talks with Shakhtar,” posted the transfer market expert on his X account.

“Cristiano Giuntoli is driving the move as he views Sudakov’s style as a fit.”

However, Jacobs warns Juventus of competition from Napoli and Brentford, although they have yet to submit official offers like the Old Lady.

“Napoli and Brentford are also interested, but Juventus first to place a bid,” claimed the journalist.

Napoli’s interest in the attacking midfielder dates back to Giuntoli’s time at the club. Nevertheless, the 52-year-old is now eager to secure the services of the Ukrainian international, as he looks to make amends after seeing several of his top signings from last summer disappoint this season, including Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz.

This season, Sudakov has produced 13 goals and six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. His contract with Shakhtar is valid until December 2028, and Transfermarkt estimates his current value at €32 milion.