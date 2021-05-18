“Juventus officially authorized us to make a deal with the player,” Gremio’s VP says player is close to joining them

Douglas Costa is set to move to Gremio in the summer on his return from his current loan spell at Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian will have a year left on his current Juventus deal next season, but it seems that he doesn’t have a future at the Bianconeri.

Bayern has informed Juventus that they will not be pursuing a permanent transfer for the winger.

He had interest from the likes of Wolves in the last summer transfer window, but there appears to be a shortage of takers this time and he looks set to return to Brazil.

He started his career at Gremio and it seems his homecoming could be in the next transfer window.

He doesn’t seem to have a future at Juventus and the Bianconeri is keen to get his wages off their books.

With that in mind, they will be more than happy for any team to try to sign him and Gremio is making a serious effort.

The club’s vice president recently spoke about his return and claimed he is negotiating with them after they obtained permission from Juve.

“Negotiations are underway. Juventus officially authorized us to make a deal with the player,” Gremio’s vice president Marcos Herrmann told Globo Esporte via Football Italia.

“We are waiting for the documentation, which should arrive Tuesday or Wednesday, and there is enough time to register the player before the window closes. We are optimistic.”