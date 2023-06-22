Juventus officially bids farewell to Di Maria as World Cup winner leaves Turin

Juventus has officially expressed their gratitude to Angel di Maria for his contributions during his time at the club, as the Argentinian’s spell with the Bianconeri comes to an end.

Di Maria joined Juventus at the beginning of the previous season as a highly sought-after free agent, and the club had high hopes that his arrival would lead to the acquisition of at least one trophy.

During the mid-season break, the attacker played a crucial role in helping Argentina secure victory in the World Cup held in Qatar. Juventus fans anticipated that he would bring that same form back to the club.

However, Di Maria’s performance in the final weeks of the season did not meet expectations, as Juventus suffered defeats in the Coppa Italia and Europa League semi-finals.

Consequently, the club has made the decision not to retain him for another season. Recent reports suggest that Di Maria may be returning to Benfica as his next destination.

Juve has now thanked Di Maria for his contributions to their season. A club statement reads:

“Among the most notable highlights in Bianconero was his goal on debut against Sassuolo: a well-taken volley that sent the fans at the Allianz Stadium into raptures. After the World Cup in Qatar, some of his best performances came in the Europa League, including a hat-trick against Nantes and the winning strike at home against Freiburg, his last goal in black and white.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria did his best in the games he played for us, but we clearly needed more from the Argentinian.

The World Cup winner did not deserve a new deal and the club was smart for letting him leave.