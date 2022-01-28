Juventus officially depsoit Dusan Vlahovic contract with Serie A

Juventus has officially deposited Dusan Vlahovic’s contract with the Lega Serie A.

The Serbian leaves Fiorentina to join the Bianconeri after a stunning first half of the season.

The transfer has been long in the making, with the striker rejecting offers from other clubs in Europe to move to the Allianz Stadium.

Although the Bianconeri hasn’t officially announced his signing yet, Football Italia has proof that they have deposited his contract on the league’s governing body’s website.

Sport Mediaset via the same report claims he has signed a deal worth €7m net per season until 2026.

Fabrizio Romano confirms he has become a Juve player in a d eal worth around €75m.

This is a major statement from the Bianconeri, and it shows that the club will back Max Allegri to win titles again.

Vlahovic is the hottest striker in Serie A now and he is expected to bring the goals that have been lacking in Juventus’ game.

The Serbian is still just 22, and that means he could be a key player for the club for the next few years.

The Bianconeri will look to mount a late challenge for this season’s Scudetto, but a top-four finish remains the goal for now.