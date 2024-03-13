Juventus has officially qualified for the next FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 following Barcelona’s elimination of Napoli from the Champions League, confirms Calciomercato.

Italy has two spots in the expanded competition scheduled for the United States of America next year. Inter Milan had already secured one spot earlier, and Juventus was positioned ahead of the other Italian clubs in the qualification race.

Before Napoli’s tie with Barcelona, Juventus held a five-point advantage over the Partenopei in the UEFA coefficient rankings, contingent on their qualification for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Barcelona’s elimination of Napoli means that Juventus has now officially secured a place in the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Bianconeri will be delighted with this development after missing out on participating in the Champions League this term.

Juve FC Says

This again goes to show why we are the biggest club in Italian football, as we have qualified for the Club World Cup without even kicking a ball.

It is great to see us back competing for top honours, and we also expect our players to qualify for the next Champions League and do well enough to keep improving our coefficient.

Now, the boys must get back to form in the coming weeks, as we have simply been terrible on the pitch.