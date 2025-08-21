Juventus have reportedly decided to keep Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Savona, but six players could follow Douglas Luiz to the door.

The Bianconeri have thus far had a relatively quiet summer transfer campaign, but they’re still expected to conduct some business in the final days.

On Thursday, Luiz flew to England to finalise a loan move to Nottingham Forest with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are hoping to offload another six redundants who have no place at Igor Tudor’s court.

Juventus aiming to sell at least another six players

Dusan Vlahovic might be the first name on the list, but he’s also the most difficult, especially due to his hefty salary.

Fellow striker Arkadiusz Milik is also considered surplus to requirements, especially since he’s been out of action with a knee injury since June 2024.

As for Arthur Melo, Juventus are hoping to send him back to his original club, Gremio, and are even willing to rescind his contract. But it remains to be seen if the Brazilian giants will be able to convince the midfielder.

(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

After failing to impress last season, Jonas Rouhi is expected to depart, but this might not necessarily be the end of his time in Turin, as it could be a temporary exit on loan.

On the other hand, Tiago Djalo and Facundo Gonzalez will likely leave on a permanent basis, as their contracts will expire next year.

Miretti & Savona staying at Juventus

Contrary to the six redundancies, Juventus have decided to maintain the services of their youth products Miretti and Savona.

The midfielder returned from a positive loan spell at Genoa, but was expected to join Napoli earlier in the summer. However, the two clubs weren’t able to reach an agreement on the price, and the player’s injury spelt the end of the negotiations.

As for Savona, his versatility could come in useful for Tudor, as he’s capable of playing on either flank, and also as part of the three-backline.