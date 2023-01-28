Juventus has been placed on alert following reports that Kieran Tierney could be made available for transfer by Arsenal.

The Bianconeri are looking for new full-backs and could add one or two to their squad in the summer.

Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado are no longer delivering the performance the club wants from them and the Bianconeri wants to replace both players.

Tierney is one of the finest left-backs around, but he has struggled to play regularly since Arsenal added Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad in the summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals if Arsenal adds Ivan Fresneda to their squad, the Gunners will make the Scotsman available for transfer and Juve is one club that could add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Tierney is one of the finest left-backs in the world now and has only struggled to play because of the arrival of Zinchenko.

The former Celtic man knows he needs to play more and will likely look to leave the Gunners at the end of this season.

However, many Premier League clubs will join the race to sign him, making it hard for us to win the race for his signature.

But if he is open to trying a new adventure outside England, we can compete to add him to our group.