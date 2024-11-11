Arsenal are reportedly willing to part ways with Jakub Kiwior on January, opening the door for a possible move to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are desperate to strengthen their backline in the middle of the season, especially after losing Gleison Bremer for the remainder of the campaign with a devastating ACL injury. With the Brazilian out of the equation, Thiago Motta has been forced to rely primarily on Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu, while Danilo’s outings have been far from convincing.

Therefore, a January signing is mandatory for the Serie A giants as the defensive department risks running out of steam. Hence, the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has already drawn a shortlist that includes the likes of Paris Saint-Germain benchwarmer Milan Skriniar and former Juventus defender Radu Dragusin who currently represents Tottenham Hotspur.

But according to Calciomercato, Kiwior remains a possibility for the Bianconeri, especially as Arsenal are open to letting him leave in January.

The 24-year-old has been plying his trade in North London since completing his transfer from Spezia in January 2023. However, he never managed to establish himself as a regular starter in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

This season, he has only made four appearances in the Premier League, all coming off the bench. His only two starts came in the Carabao Cup, which illustrates his status as a mere backup for the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori.

The source adds that Thiago Motta would be in favor of the move, since he already worked with the Poland international during their time together at Spezia. So it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri would be able to find the right formula to pull off the operation. The Tychy native has a contract with the Old Lady that runs until the summer of 2028.