Juventus on alert as Milinkovic-Savic reaches a career crossroad

Juventus wants Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and this could be an important season for him.

The Serbian wants out of Lazio and has refused to sign a contract extension with them so far.

This makes Juve happy as it suggests he wants out, making it easier for them to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri continue to search for new men to add to their group and consider SMS one man to make it better.

Lazio, on the other hand, is keen for him to remain with them beyond this term as they look to return to the Champions League.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Serbian is at a crossroads as he ponders on his future.

The options available to him are to either sign a new deal at Lazio or move away to another side like Juve.

The Bianconeri hopes he chooses to join them and his situation has placed them seriously on alert for now.

Juve FC Says

SMS is one of the finest midfielders we can add to our current squad and the Lazio man seems open to joining us.

However, if we do not make the Champions League at the end of this campaign, it will be hard to convince him to join us.