Juventus on alert as Milinkovic-Savic rejects new Lazio deal

Juventus has been handed a boost as it seems Lazio is facing a losing battle in their bid to keep Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The midfielder will enter the last year of his current deal next season and the Biancocelesti is keen to get him on a new one.

The Serbian’s camp is willing to negotiate a new deal, but they will only accept an offer that suits them.

Lazio’s initial offer has not met that criteria and transfer expert Giulio Cardone has revealed that their initial offer has been turned down and he will likely leave Rome now.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Milinkovic’s renewal? For now, the agent, Kezman, refused the renewal proposals with the termination clause. I believe that the most likely solution is a transfer to the highest bidder in June to avoid losing it for free in 2024”.

Juve FC Says

As we watch on from the sidelines, this news is delightful to listen and it could be a clear sign we need to prepare an offer.

The midfielder knows he deserves to play for a big club and now is one of the best chances he has.

If he commits to a long-term contract at Lazio, he will miss a good chance to wear a more prestigious shirt.