Juventus on alert as PSG prepare to offload 21-year-old this summer

PSG is prepared to cash in on Juventus target, Mitchel Bakker as they continue rebuilding their squad this summer.

The French club has been on a mega spending spree as they look to finally win the Champions League next season.

As they spend money on new targets, they also need to get rid of some of their current squad members.

Bakker made much progress under Thomas Tuchel at the Parc des Princes, but since the German was replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, he has largely been a bench warmer.

L’Equipe via PSG Talk reports that the left-back is one of the players that the former French champions want to get rid of in their bid to add more funds to their transfer kitty.

Juve wants more depth in their left-back spot and has targeted the Dutchman in this transfer window.

The defender hasn’t enjoyed the limited playing time he has had recently and is reportedly open to leaving.

The report didn’t say how much the Frenchmen would want for his signature, but Transfermarkt values him at €10m.

The former Ajax youth team player has made 27 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG since he joined them in 2019.