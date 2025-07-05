Juventus are reportedly keeping close tabs on Real Madrid teenager Endrick who could embark on a new experience this summer.

The 18-year-old is considered one of the most promising players of his generation, which prompted Los Merengues to splash €50 million to buy from Palmeiras last summer.

Due to the stern competition for starting places, the Brazilian wasn’t able to establish himself as a regular starter in the first season in the Spanish capital. Nevertheless, he still made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals in the process and producing a single assist.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Juventus are interested in the player’s services, albeit they realise that Madrid are unlikely to sell their young jewel after a single year.

According to TuttoJuve, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso could be open to sending Endick out on loan to gain valuable experience.

Juventus considering signing Endrick on loan

As the source explains, the wonderkid might struggle for playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, especially following Gonzalo Garcia’s sudden rise to prominence.

The young striker has been a regular starter for the Spanish giants in the FIFA Club World Cup amidst Kylian Mbappe’s health issues. The 21-year-old was the author of the winner that sent Juventus packing from the Round of 16.

Therefore, the Bianconeri might consider pouncing on the situation by offering accommodation to Endrick, albeit on a temporary basis.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Juventus revamping their attacking department

The Serie A giants have already signed Jonathan David on a free transfer, but they’re still looking to add one more striker to their ranks.

The management is still trying to find an agreement with PSG for Randal Kolo Muani, while Victor Osimhen’s candidacy has yet to fade.

Hence, Endrick might represent a fallback option at this stage, as the priority is to sign a new player on a permanent basis rather than helping Real Madrid develop one of their youngsters before sending him back to the Spanish capital.