Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the players Juventus has targeted for a long time now and the Azzurri star could truly leave Rome for Turin.

AS Roma knows they have a top player on their hands and have been trying to get him on a new deal.

However, the attacker has not put pen to paper on a contract extension, which gives Juve hope they could add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri are watching and a report on Football Italia says the deal could be done as Roma delays reaching an agreement with the attacker.

His current deal expires in 2024 and they want him to sign a new long-term extension.

Both parties expect to find an agreement by January, but they might still meet in December.

As the talks drag on, the report reveals Juve is hopeful they could get encouragement and move for their man.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the league’s finest attackers, and Roma will not want to lose him.

However, in contract talks with a coveted player, a delay is dangerous and they might learn the hard way.

If we truly want to get him before he extends his deal, we need to contact his entourage now and lure them away from the talks with Roma.