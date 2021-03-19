Juventus on alert as target postpones decision on his future

Antonio Rudiger is a player that Juventus reportedly wants to sign when the transfer window reopens and he has now given them some hope of landing him.

The German defender struggled to play for Chelsea at the start of this season under Frank Lampard.

However, the former midfielder has been replaced by Thomas Tuchel and he has given lots of chances to his compatriot.

This should be enough to convince him to remain with them, but The Sun says he is delaying talks of a new deal until after the European championships.

Given his fine form in the team under Tuchel is recent games, the Blues have become committed to tying him down to a new deal.

But that will not happen soon and they are worried about him walking away from Stamford Bridge for free.

His current deal will expire at the end of next season and this makes the next transfer window an important one for him and his current team.

Juventus has been bolstering their team with the best players in recent transfer windows and they want Rudiger to be part of their new signings in the summer.

As he postpones signing a new deal, he is giving the Bianconeri the chance to show why he should leave Chelsea and move to Turin.

If Juve can convince him that he will be an integral part of their team, then he might return to Serie A where he previously turned out for AS Roma.