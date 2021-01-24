Juventus on alert as target set to make decision on his future 

Barcelona ace Ousmane Dembele is a player that Juventus has courted for some time now, and the Bianconeri will like the latest development on his future.

The Frenchman was signed as a replacement for Neymar in 2017, but he hasn’t really reached the heights expected of him because of constant injuries.

He remains a talented boy and will enter the final season of his Barcelona contract in the summer.

The Catalans have been trying to get him to sign a new deal, but he has yet to put pen to paper.

This has opened the door for him to leave them, and Sport via Calciomercato says that the attacker will make a decision on his future soon.

The main decision he has to make is if he would sign a new Barcelona deal or leave the club at the end of this season.

Juventus will wait to hear him say he would leave so that they can pounce to sign him.

Dembele is one of the most talented players of his generation, and at 23 still has so much to offer in the game.

Andrea Pirlo is building the current Juventus team around young players, and he would be happy if the attacker agrees to make the move to Turin.