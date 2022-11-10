Juventus has been placed on alert as it appears Memphis Depay could leave Barcelona in January.

The Bianconeri pursued a deal for the Netherlands international in the last few seasons since he played at Lyon.

He left the French club for Barca last season and the Bianconeri remains keen on adding him to their squad.

He was prepared to terminate his deal with the Catalans to move to the Allianz Stadium in the summer, but he couldn’t find an agreement with Juve.

After struggling to play in Spain this season because of the superb form of Robert Lewandowski, he could now ask to leave in January.

A report on Calciomercato reports the Dutchman is eyeing a winter transfer and this has placed Juve on high alert.

Juve FC Says

Depay has been on our radar for some time and he seems like a player Max Allegri wants to work with.

If that is the case, we need to do all we can to add him to our squad before another suitor does.

We need to make new contacts with his entourage to give ourselves an edge over the other clubs that want his signature.

Otherwise, we could miss out on him.