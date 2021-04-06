Juventus on alert as their transfer target is nearing free agency

When Andrea Pirlo completed his move from Milan to Juventus on a free transfer, it was perhaps the first major Bosman deal to be architected by Andrea Agnelli and company.

Ten years later, another creative Rossoneri midfielder could end up following the same path.

Although Hakan Calhanolgu’s exploits and talents can’t be compared to Pirlo’s, the Turkish star is currently considered to be one of the pillars of Stefano Pioli’s side.

Nonetheless, Calciomercato believes that the former Bayer Leverkusen man is heading towards the exit doors at Milanello.

The attacking midfielder has been plying his trade at the San Siro since 2017, and even though he initially struggled to prove his worth in Italy, his form massively improved within the last year or so.

However, Calhanoglu’s contract is set to expire by the end of the current campaign, whilst Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara have so far been unable to tempt him with their renewal offers.

The Turkey international feels that he’s entering his peak years, and therefore expects his next contract to be the biggest of his professional career.

Whilst Milan are only offering him 4 million euros plus bonuses per season, Hakan wants at least 5 millions on fixed basis.

According to the source, this deficit is unlikely to be bridged, which is opening the door for other suitors to pounce on the situation, and chief among them is the Old Lady.

Nonetheless, the Rossoneri management reportedly believes that other clubs would only be willing to offer the player similar terms to theirs, and thus it would be up to him to decide whether he wants to remain at the club or not.