Juventus on alert as Tottenham fans insult Conte

Juventus has been linked with a move for Antonio Conte as Max Allegri struggles to keep his job.

The Bianconeri gaffer returned to the club in the last campaign and has not improved the team since then.

They finished the last term without winning a trophy and this one could end similarly, and that has increased the pressure on the club to sack Allegri.

There are a few managers out there that could replace him and one man the Bianconeri fans would like to see on their bench is Conte.

He started their dominance of the Italian game before leaving in 2014 and remains one man loved by many back in Turin.

Their chances of making him their next boss have been boosted as fans turned against the Tottenham boss at the weekend after his team lost again, as reported by TuttoJuve.

This could frustrate him out of the club if his team cannot return to form.

Juve FC Says

Conte had a good time as our manager and has had a good career outside Turin.

Bringing him back to the club could return us to the glory days and makes things better, but Allegri might keep his job if results improve.

