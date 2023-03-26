Juventus on alert as Zaniolo refuses to guarantee his long-term stay in Turkey

Nicolo Zaniolo made a surprising switch from AS Roma to Galatasaray in the last transfer window after being made to train away from the first team.

The attacker is a long-term target for Juve and the black and whites were tipped to add him to their squad as a replacement for Paulo Dybala in the summer.

That never happened and now he plays away from one of the top leagues in Europe.

The attacker is trying his best to stay in shape and impress in Turkiye, which could earn him a move back to Serie A or another top European club competition.

He remains on the shopping list of Juve and the Bianconeri have been handed some boost as he admits he does not expect to stay in Turkiye for five years.

Zaniolo said via Calciomercato:

“Obviously that I cannot guarantee that I will stay in Turkey for five years, but as long as I am here I will always give my best”.

Zaniolo is a super talent and it is a surprise that no club took him on in Europe’s top five leagues.

However, the attacker can use this chance to show what he can do and if he shines in Turkiye, he will get a move back to a bigger club by the summer.