After many years of uncertainty and changing tactics – on and off the field, it seems like the 2024/25 season is finally the long-awaited Juventus restart. Nevertheless, a question instantly pops up – will these changes get Juve back to their dominant selves and finally win their first league title since 2019/20? Let’s dive deeper.

A Bumpy Downward Trajectory

It won’t be a stretch to say that Juventus’ downfall in the past few years has been painful. Financial and legal problems have hurt the club to the point that Juventus received a big point deduction last season and narrowly succeeded in securing Champions League football this season.

Although the Andrea Agnelli era was packed with trophies and success, it ultimately ended in a farce. Still, he at least laid the foundations for the academy to prosper under the new management.

That way, the sense now is that Juventus is back to square one. A few overpaid players in the team still don't contribute enough, while Max Allegri's tenure could be described as uninspiring. Nothing seemed to have gone Juve's way in the past 12 months, but there is a shining light at the end of the tunnel, thanks to a few significant changes.

A Modern Football Manager Takes the Hot Seat

When you look at Juventus from the past season, the most notable change is the change in manager. Juventus trusted Thiago Motta to take over the legendary Max Allegri, regardless of his lack of experience managing a team at the top of the table.

This is a bold move by Juventus, but the Turin club is not shy from breaking away from tradition from time to time. Glimpses of change were evident under Maurizio Sarri, whose fast-paced football was the opposite of the traditional defence-situated Juve style.

Andrea Pirlo followed shortly after Sarri, but he also didn’t get the chance to create meaningful systemic change for the club, while Massimiliano Allegri’s outdated football didn’t please Juventus fans and directors.

Now, though, it seems like Juventus finally have something to look forward to. Thiago Motta’s appointment as a new head coach will surely bring a meaningful change at Juventus. This coach is known for his dynamic football, and if he can replicate the impact he had last season at Bologna, Juventus fans are in for a treat.

A New Sporting Director

Let’s also not forget the appointment of Cristiano Giuntoli as Juventus’s new sporting director. This change has signalled some tectonic changes, most notably seen in recent transfer moves. Giuntoli’s previous tenure at Napoli saw him unearth hidden talents like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, and he seems more than happy to repeat the trick with Juventus.

Trusting the Youth

So, the acquisition of both Thiago Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli means that Juventus will step away from its most important tradition—the club’s attitude towards the next generation of players. Just a trip back in memory lane will show that Juventus rarely promoted talent from its academy and always preferred to uncover the next best players on the transfer market.

We can only think of Claudio Marchisio as a top-class academy prospect with a prosperous career in Juventus, but that is as far as the next-gen players go.

Nevertheless, it is easy to be a bit confused about Juve’s early approach to young talents. Enzo Barrenechea, Fabio Mirretti, Matias Soule, Dan Huijsen, and Samuel Illing-Junior are just some of the names who have been either loaned out or sold permanently.

On the flip side, Thiago Motta was more than happy to trust the likes of Kenan Yildiz, Nicolo Savona, Nicolo Fagioli, and Samuel Mbangula to play some key games in Serie A at the start of the season.

Juventus also added the exciting Porto winger Francisco Conceição to their ranks, and right now, it seems like a very shrewd business by the Italian giants.

Juventus also spent a fortune in the transfer market – mostly overhauling the midfield area by adding the likes of Khephren Thuram, Theun Koopminers, and Douglas Luiz.

So, even though big money was spent on transfers and some academy prospects were loaned out, we can see that Yildiz and Fagioli will be among the key faces of the new Juventus project.

The players who were shipped out may well not have been good enough or needed more experience to fight for a starting berth in Juve’s new-look side.

Mbangula and Savona have also impressed whenever they got the chance from Thiago Motta, and both players were seemingly unknown before the new coach gave them a chance early in the new season.

Much Needed Competition

It is easy to say that the new additions to Juve’s squad will prove a big task for the youngsters to overcome, but the reality is not that simple. Juventus is a big club and competes in different tournaments.

With the expansion of the Champions League and the pressure on coaches to win all games, Juve will need a squad depth if they are to be successful this season and beyond.

That is why the likes of Mbangula, Savona, and Fagioli will boost the team and add much-needed competition, allowing all players to reach a new level.

Motta has considerable trust for the next-gen players, which is something Juve fans haven’t seen enough of in the past few years. It will take some time before Juve is considered a club with a great academy, but for now, the early signs are auspicious.

Who knows, maybe this is the season where Thiago Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli plant the seeds for a La-Masia type of academy.

Off-Field Partnerships

Juventus clearly follows the footsteps of successful European clubs by securing long-term partnership deals with sportsbook companies.

Just before the season started, the Turin club announced that it has secured partnerships with local and offshore betting sites such as MelBet, Eurobet, and Betera, which will add a much-needed influx of money, alongside the likes of Allianz, Jeep, Hublot, Adidas, and Cygames.

That way, even sportsbook lovers can look forward to special promotions which will include Juve matches. That is one of the marketing strategies Juve implements that will boost the club’s revenue and expand its worldwide presence.

A Bright Future to Look Forward To

With all the above-mentioned in mind, we are confident to say that Juventus fans have a lot to look forward to this season and all the upcoming ones.

With the right blend of investing in world-class players during transfer markets and trusting top academy players from the first team, there is every reason to believe that Juventus is an awakening giant in Europe.

Significant strides were already made during the summer, with the addition of a dynamic head coach and a sporting director with an eye for the biggest talents worldwide.

The early signs are promising, so this new-look Juventus may well bring thrilling football, strategic brilliance, and top-class players to be remembered for generations to come.