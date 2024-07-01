After announcing the signing of Douglas Luiz on Sunday, Juventus are reportedly very close to adding yet another reinforcement in the shape of Khephren Thuram.

With Weston McKennie set to leave the club and Adrien Rabiot facing an uncertain future following the expiry of his contract, the Bianconeri are revamping their midfield department.

The Serie A giants have identified the Frenchman as the right profile for the role.

According to IlBianconero, Juventus are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Nice that would see Lilian Thuram’s son following in his father’s footsteps by making the move to Turin.

With the 23-year-old’s contract set to expire next summer, the Old Lady was able to secure the deal on a discount.

Juventus will reportedly splash 15 million euros. With the player signing a five-year contract, the yearly amortization cost will be 3M.

The report also expects Thuram to earn 2 million euros per season as net wages. Therefore, his gross salary – following the abolishment of the Growth Decree – will be around 3.7 million.

So between amortization costs and the player’s salary, this operation should will weigh circa 6.7 million euros on the club’s yearly balance sheet.

Curiously, this move is less costly than renewing Rabiot’s contract, as the 29-year-old’s net salary (before taxes) is around 7 million euros.