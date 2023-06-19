Following some back-and-forth negotiations, Juventus and Olympique Marseille are about to reach a final agreement for Arkadiusz Milik.

The Pole spent the previous campaign on loan in Turin. He started on a positive note, but a mid-season injury derailed his momentum.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri remains a keen admirer of the 29-year-old who will apparently remain at Continassa beyond the summer.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Marseille will collect 7 million euros as Juventus have decided to exercise their option to buy Milik.

As the source explains, selling Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham Hotspur has provided La Madama with fresh funds. This allowed the management to pull the trigger and finalize the transfer of the Polish striker.

The Juventus striker contributed with nine goals and a single assist in his appearances across all competitions.

While his stats aren’t the most impressive, Milik worked extremely hard for the team last season, putting himself at the disposal of his manager and teammates.

Since Dusan Vlahovic’s future remains uncertain, the former Napoli striker will provide some insurance in the attacking department, even if the club would have to bolster the ranks if the Serbian were to leave.

Moreover, the player’s price tag remains a bargain in the current parameters of the transfer market.