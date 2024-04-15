Juventus are reportedly on the verge of sealing an agreement with Lazio star Felipe Anderson over a summer transfer.

The Bianconeri are set for a busy summer with Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli running the show.

The Old Lady is also looking for a head start by striking a pre-agreement with one of the club’s primary transfer targets.

The Brazilian is currently running on an expiring deal, so he’ll be able to make the move to Turin on a free transfer.

While Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been desperate to maintain the winger’s services, he failed to convince the player who appears destined to join the Bianconeri.

According to Italian journalist Romeo Agresti, Juventus are now working to finalize an agreement with Felipe Anderson and his entourage. The Goal Italia correspondent posted the news on his X account.

Il passaggio di #FelipeAnderson alla #Juventus è in fase di definizione // Juventus are working to complete the signing of Felipe Anderson as a free agent ⏳⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) April 15, 2024

The Turin-based giants have been negotiating with the player’s sister/agent for several months, and the white smoke now seems closer than ever.

Moreover, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira expects Anderson to earn 3.5 million euros as net wages in a three-year contract in addition to bonuses worth 0.5M.

Lazio reportedly offered a similar salary and a contract running until 2029, but it wasn’t enough to appease the Brazilian.

Felipe #Anderson will decide his future in the next days: #Lazio have offered the contract extension until 2029 (€3,5M/year), but #Juventus currently leading the race to sign him as a free agent: #Juve have set up 3-years contract (€3,5M/year + 0,5M as bonuses). #transfers https://t.co/UVtVIgkc5F — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 15, 2024

The 31-year-old is currently in the midst of his second stint at Lazio, having made his return to the Italian capital in 2021.

This season, the winger has contributed with five goals and seven assists across all competitions.