Juventus are reportedly very close to sealing the transfer of young Portuguese full-back Alberto Costa.

On Tuesday, JuveFC was the first source to break the story, exclusively revealing the Bianconeri’s interest in the youngster through a post on X.

But in the last hours, almost every major source in Italian football is on the story, including Gianluca Di Marzio who reveals an agreement between Juventus and Costa’s club Vitoria Guimaraes over a transfer fee between 12 and 13 million euros.

Therefore, the Portuguese player could soon become the club’s first signing in January.

Costa is a youth product of Vitoria, a club that plays in Portugal’s top flight as well as the UEFA Conference League. The Santa Tirso native rose through the club’s ranks and eventually gained promotion to the first team last summer.

In his first season with the seniors, the right-back has managed to catch the eye with his impressive display. He has thus far made 20 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal in the process and providing his teammates with two assists.

The young player earned interest from Sporting CP who were reportedly keen to bring him to Lisbon. However, Juventus have apparently managed to usurp them and seal a deal with Vitoria.

Costa could be a direct replacement for Danilo who is on his way out of the club. The Juventus captain has been excluded from the squad in recent weeks as he and his entourage negotiate a contract termination that would allow him to join Napoli on a free transfer.

The Portugal U20 starlet would also provide competition for Nicolo Savona on the right flank, which would allow Andrea Cambiaso to primarily feature in his original left-back role, especially with Juan Cabal out for the rest of the campaign.

Following Costa’s expected arrival, Juventus will be looking to add at least one new centre-back to the fold, and potentially a striker.