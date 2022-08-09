kostic
Juventus on the cusp of signing Serbian star

August 9, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Due to growing injury concerns and poor pre-season results, the writing is on the wall for Juventus. The club must bolster its ranks in the final weeks of the summer transfer market to avoid another disappointing campaign.

Therefore, the management is rapidly working on strengthening several positions, and it appears that the next coup will be on the left flank.

According to Sky Sport Deutschland via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are the cusp of completing the signing of Filip Kostic.

The Serbian led Eintracht Frankfurt to a Europa League triumph last season, and UEFA named him the best player of the tournament.

The 29-year-old’s contract with the Bundesliga club expires in 2023, and with no renewal on the horizon, his departure became inevitable.

The source believes that the two clubs are currently working on sorting out the final details which are most likely related to add-ons. But eventually, the Germans should accept an offer between 17 and 18 million euros including bonuses.

On Wednesday, Frankfurt will take on Champions League winners Real Madrid in Helsinki for the traditional European Super Cup, but Juventus would reportedly prefer that their imminent next signing skips the match.

Thus, Kostic could land in Turin as early as Tuesday if the two parties manage to finalize the deal in the next hours.

