Giacomo Raspadori is one of the top offensive talents in Italy now and he has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time.

The Sassuolo man won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team and he has huge potential.

Most top-flight clubs want him, but they usually move on when Juve becomes one of the suitors.

However, the Bianconeri have cooled their interest in him for some weeks now.

Napoli is now looking to take advantage of that to sign him, and they might succeed.

The Partenopei have reached an agreement over personal terms with him, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims Napoli has agreed to pay him 2.5m euros net annually.

It is now left for Napoli to find an agreement over a fee with Sassuolo for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is one of the finest young talents in Italy now and he is a player that could make an impact if he joined up.

However, there is not much difference between him and Moise Kean who has done well in preseason.

We probably need to give Kean more chances to play as Raspadori has gotten at Sassuolo.

Max Allegri also doesn’t seem keen to work with the 22-year-old, which means the transfer will not happen.