This summer, Juventus have several redundancies in the middle of the park. Therefore, the management is looking to trim the midfield department, especially following the Conference League ban which will see the club playing once per week.

Following underwhelming campaigns in the Premier League, three Juventus midfielders returned to Continassa in July.

While Juventus managed to find a solution for Arthur Melo (who joined Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy), Denis Zakaria and Weston McKennie remain on the club’s books. However, the two players find themselves in contrasting situations.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Zakaria is on the cusp of finalizing his transfer to Monaco.

As the source explains, Juventus have already reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 side on the basis of 20 million euros.

But despite defining the transfer fee, the two clubs are still negotiating over the formula. The 26-year-old Swiss will either join the French Principality side on a permanent basis this summer or on an initial loan move with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

On the other hand, another report from Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve paints a different picture regarding McKennie’s future at Juventus.

As the source explains, Max Allegri and the club’s management are now leaning towards maintaining the services of the American who delivered impressive displays in recent friendlies against Milan and Real Madrid.

Therefore, Juventus would only sell the 24-year-old if they were to receive a lucrative offer, setting the price at 30 million euros.