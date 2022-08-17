Even though Federico Cherubini and company are working overnight to put the final touches on Max Allegri’s first team, Juventus are Simultaneously strengthening their youth department.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are now on the cusp of signing Tommaso Mancini from Vicenza.

The 18-year-old is a classic centre forward who boasts an imposing physical presence in the box despite his tender age.

While Milan and other suitors were also vying for the teenager’s signature, Juventus have apparently for the race for the wonderkid who is widely considered as one of the best young talents in Italian football.

The source believes that the management is now resolving the final details before reaching a full agreement with Vicenza who are asking for 2.5 million euros plus bonuses in order to part ways with their starlet.

Once he joins the club, Mancini will likely feature for Juventus U-23 who will grant him the chance to play against senior players in Serie C.

Juve FC say

While bolstering the first squad remains the priority for any top club, it’s relieving to know that Juventus aren’t neglecting their youth sector.

Mancini is a highly-esteemed youngster, and it would be interesting to see how he would develop at Vinovo.