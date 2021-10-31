Juventus on Vlahovic and Witsel – Could it be possible in January?

Due to the unpleasant start of the season, the Juventus general assembly held on Friday was a fiery one.

The club’s hierarchy saw their policies being questioned by the shareholders. However, vice president Pavel Nedved admitted that the club is looking to bolster the squad with a striker and a midfielder.

La Gazzetta dello Sport wonders if the two signings will turn out to be Dusan Vlahovic and Axel Witsel – two players who have been repeatedly linked with the Bianconeri – and if such deals can be conducted come January.

The competition for the Fiorentina man will surely be a fierce one. However, the Tuscans could be forced to sell the player as soon as possible after refusing to renew his contract with the club.

On the other hand, the report adds that the Belgian midfielder is no longer at the peak of his powers at the age of 32, but he remains more affordable than Aurelien Tchouameni who is followed by a host of top European clubs.

Juve FC say

At this point, Witsel could be a gap filler, as Juventus are unlikely to splash the cash on both a striker and a midfielder in January.

While Vlahovic would certainly be a major signing and one that upgrades the club’s attacking department, Fiorentina will probably make life difficult for the Old Lady, as they would much rather sell him abroad.