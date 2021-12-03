Juventus once again linked with Manchester City striker

Since the start of the campaign, Juventus have suffered in front of goal. Max Allegri’s men have found the back of net on 20 occasions in the first 15 Serie A rounds.

This low figure highlights the club’s need for a new center forward that can bolster the attacking unit, as the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean have been unable to score on a consistent basis.

The ultimate dream for the Old Lady remains Dusan Vlahovic. But at the this point, the Fiorentina striker remains a far-fetched idea, especially if the Tuscans decide to sell as early as January.

The Serbian will command a large transfer fee, and the Bianconeri will struggle to compete against the richer Premier League clubs.

Therefore, Fichajes.net (via JuventusNews24) suggests a less expensive target, and that happens to be Gabriel Jesus.

The Manchester City striker is enjoying more playing time under the guidance of Pep Guardiola this season, but for one reason or another, the source claims that the EPL champions could sell him in January.

The report adds that the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United and Lille are also interested in the Brazilian’s services.

Juve FC say

Unless the Cityzens manage to sign a new striker in January, it’s hard to see Jesus walking out of the club in the middle of the season.

Moreover, the Brazil international surely is a talented striker, but he might not be the type of center forward who can score week in, week out that Juventus desperately need.