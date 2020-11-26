Juventus one of several teams that wants goal phenomenon

OK Diario names Juventus as one of several teams that are keeping tabs on goal machine, Erling Braut Haaland.

The 20-year-old Norwegian is set to become one of the world’s leading goalscorers if he maintains his strike rate for Borussia Dortmund.

At such a young age, he has broken numerous goal records as his ridiculous goalscoring exploits continue.

He has already scored 10 goals in 7 Bundesliga games and six goals in four Champions League matches.

He was prolific while he played for RB Salzburg and he was signed by Dortmund in the January transfer window.

A move to an even bigger team has been unable to slow down his goalscoring and the striker is now the target of several teams.

The report claims that Juventus will have to beat competition from Bayern Munich and PSG among other teams before they can sign him.

Bayern was unable to lure Timo Werner to join them in the summer, and they will not want the same thing to happen with Haaland.

PSG is targeting the attacking partnership of Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but Juventus might beat them all to his signature.

This is because the Bianconeri has an excellent relationship with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola.