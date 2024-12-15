Super agent Jorge Mendes hints his client Antonio Silva could be on the move in January, with Juventus one of the main favorites to land him.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new centre-back to replace Gleison Bremer who suffered a season-ending ACL tear back in October. The club has been exploring several options on the market, including the likes of PSG’s Milan Skriniar, Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior and Empoli’s Ardian Ismajli.

But in recent weeks, Silva’s candidacy has climbed the ranks, especially amidst his lack of playing time at Benfica.

The player’s agent Mendes commented on the topic. The Portuguese noted that the Bianconeri are one of the best around, but it remains to be seen what the future will hold in store for the 21-year-old.

“Juventus continues to be one of the best clubs in Europe, but only God knows the future,” said the super agent in his interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“He is a young player with a lot of quality, world-class. He has already shown his value, and that is why last summer some of the best European clubs wanted to sign him.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Moreover, Tuttosport believes Juve’s eyes will be fixed on this evening’s contest between AVS and Benfica, as Silva could start on the bench for the eighth match in a row.

As we reported earlier this week, the young defender is growing increasingly impatient with his lack of playing time, so another snub would see him vigorously push for a January exit.

The Turin-based newspaper explains that Silva wants to preserve his starting role in the Portuguese national team. So if Benfica are unwilling to give him sufficient minutes, he’ll be looking for new accommodation, which could lead him to Turin, thanks to the great rapport between Juventus and his agent.

Silva had been a regular starter for the Eagles under the guidance of Roger Schmidt, but his current boss Bruno Lage prefers the partnership of Nicolas Otamendi and Tomas Araujo.