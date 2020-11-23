isco
Juventus one of the teams that can land coveted Real Madrid ace

November 23, 2020 - 11:00 pm

Todofichajes claims that Real Madrid midfielder, Isco has agreed to leave the Bernabeu on loan for the rest of the season as he continues to search for first-team football.

The Spaniard has been sidelined at Madrid for a long time now as Zinedine Zidane considers other players to be better options.

He risks missing out on the Spain squad for the Euros next year and that is one reason why he wants to leave Madrid to where he will play regularly.

The report claims that Isco is wanted by at least four teams including Juventus, who had tried to sign him in the summer.

Juve will have to battle with the likes of Everton which is managed by Carlo Ancelotti and Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta.

Sevilla also wants him with Julen Lopetegui looking to be reunited with a player that he managed at Real Madrid and in the Spain national team.

Isco will be looking for a team that he could play regularly for and he will probably want to know where he would fit in at Juventus, considering that the likes of Adrien Rabiot are already in fine form.

Real Madrid hopes that any team that gets him on loan will be willing to sign him permanently and they have set an asking price of €25M for his permanent transfer.

