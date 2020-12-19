Juventus one of the teams that want Lazio man

Luis Alberto isn’t having the best of seasons and that has opened the door for him to make a move away from Lazio when this season concludes.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of the best assist makers in Italy in recent seasons and he even made 15 assists for them last season.

He has struggled this season with just a goal and no assists to his name. This run of form might see him leave the Rome side at the end of this season, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

The report says that he will not lack suitors both home and abroad, naming Juventus and Milan as two Italian sides who want to sign him.

PSG, Sevilla and Everton are other European teams who are also considering a move for him when he becomes available for transfer.

Alberto may be struggling this season, but he has shown over time that he is a quality player who can provide goals for attackers.

Juve has struggled with creativity at some points this season and a player like Alberto could fit in perfectly in Turin.