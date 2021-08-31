Juventus one of the top 30 clubs to have spent the most money on transfers in the last decade

Juventus has been listed as one of the 30 clubs that have spent the most money on transfers over the last decade.

The Bianconeri is the biggest club in Italy and one of the biggest in Europe.

They have won 9 of the last 10 league titles in Italy and were in the final of the Champions League at least twice in the last decade.

These achievements have come with a price as FIFA reveals via Tuttojuve that 41 billion euros has been spent on player transfers around the world in the last decade and predictably, most of it has come from Europe.

The report says 8,264 clubs with a total of 66,789 players moved around the 200 federations under the football governing body.

England dominated the spending, as they named 12 English clubs among the top 30 spenders.

Juventus, Inter Milan, Roma, AC Milan, and Napoli represented the five Italian clubs in the top 30.

Spain also had five clubs, Germany had three, while France and Portugal had two clubs each, with one Russian club completing the 30.

Some clubs will continue to spend money before this transfer window closes and Juve could still sign at least one player too.